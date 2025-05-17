Former India national cricket team coach and legendary batter Rahul Dravid shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma getting a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid started in a witty manner, saying, "Hey Rohit, guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you". Rahul Dravid then congratulated the Hitman for the Rohit Sharma Stand, saying that he is sure Sharma loved to play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and deliver those great performances. Rahul Dravid concluded by saying, "When I am short of tickets in Mumbai, now that you have a stand, I know who to contact!". Rohit Sharma Stand Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium! Hitman Shares Feelings, Says It Will Stay 'Forever, Whether I Exist Or Not' (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid On Rohit Sharma Stand:

