Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and his side will bowl first against Punjab Kings on April 25, Monday. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have made three changes with Shahrukh Khan, Vaibhav Arora and Nathan Ellis making way for Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan and Sandeep Sharma. CSK are unchanged.

See Playing XI of both sides:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

