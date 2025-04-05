Rajasthan Royals (RR) crushed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs in the Indian Premier League 2025 match in Chandigarh on Saturday. This was Punjab's first defeat in the IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS lost their first home game of the season 18. For Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a brilliant half-century, whereas speedster Jofra Archer showcased his class with the ball as the 2008 champions registered a dominant victory. After Rajasthan's phenomenal victory, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by 50 Runs in IPL 2025; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer Shine for RR As PBKS Suffer Their First Loss in Season 18.

Jofra Archer Against PBKS

Funny Meme on Jofra Archer

Funny Meme on Shreyas Iyer

Lol

Jofra Archer power play beast is back ✅ Gets Shreyas Iyer with a ripper pic.twitter.com/kNy9wy9WRX — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 5, 2025

Hilarious

Funny Meme on Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag

Dhruv jurel and Riyan parag dropped catch #RRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/EzqKePFAqb — Pintu Dera (@pintudera_) April 5, 2025

