Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and his side will bowl first against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 17. The big news for Punjab is that Mayank Agarwal is ruled out due to injury. Shikhar Dhawan is the stand-in captain for Punjab Kings in this game. Prabhsimran Singh will replace him in the squad. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, are unchanged.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

