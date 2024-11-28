The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly denied the idea of hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model, claims Rashid Latif. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to be held in Pakistan, has been hit by a controversy with BCCI refusing to send the Indian cricket team to the neighbouring country. Amid the drama that has caused a significant delay in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement, the former Pakistan national cricket team captain also said that Friday (November 29) 'can potentially be a game-changing day for international cricket.' PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Assures He'll Do What's Best for Pakistan Cricket Amid Delay Over ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Shares Message for Jay Shah (Watch Video).

Rashid Latif Claims PCB Has Denied Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025

PAKISTAN FIRM: PCB spoke with the ICC today and candidly told them to present any other option but hybrid. PCB also told ICC that India's withdrawal without producing government letter is unacceptable. PCB has thrown the gauntlet. Friday can potentially be a game-changing day for… pic.twitter.com/urq961nXFG — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 28, 2024

