Cricket, in its history, has seen some bizarre scorelines and dominant victories and this is right up there among all of them. The Philippines women's cricket team could only manage nine runs after batting first in a Southeast Asian Games 2023 match against Thailand. Their highest individual score was two and the Philippines were not able to register more than a single-figure score despite batting 11.1 overs. For Thailand, Thipatcha Putthawong troubled the Philippines with figures of 4/3 in her four overs. Thailand, in response, won the chase pretty comfortably in the end in just four balls, with Natthakan Chantam scoring six runs off two balls. Spain Win T20I Match in 2 Balls After Bowling Out Isle of Man for 10 Runs.

All Out for 9 Runs!

