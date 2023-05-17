Punjab Kings (PBKS) meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at one of the most picturesque stadiums in India, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday May 17, 2023. Punjab is going to play one more match at the same venue against Rajasthan Royals on May 19, 2023, Friday. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Punjab and Delhi, the Twitter handle of the IPL shared pictures of the gorgeous stadium, and, wrote, “𝗣𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗲! 😍 Hello from Dharamsala 👋🏻” A win in their next match would keep PBKS' hopes of reaching IPL playoffs alive.

Picturesque Dharamsala All Set to Host Punjab Kings’ Crucial Matches

