India is taking on the five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Amidst the high-voltage encounter, a pitch invader enters the ground wearing a shirt with 'Stop bombing Palestine' written on it and with a Palestine flag in hand, He tried to hug Virat Kohli who was batting but was removed by security quickly and was also arrested immediately. Despair! Shubman Gill's Frustrated Reaction After Being Dismissed During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Pitch Invader Tries to Hug Virat Kohli

A pitch invader with Palestine flag and shirt saying 'Stop bombing Palestine' tried to hug Virat Kohli in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad 🇵🇸👀 #CWC2023Final #INDvsAUSfinal #Palestine pic.twitter.com/DlrmQF0YxA — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 19, 2023

Pitch Invader With Message 'Stop Bombing Palestine' Enters the Ground

🚨 A child having Palestine flag on his shirt and motto "stop bombing palestine" breached the field to meet Virat Kohli !#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/Xe7xJhoVsu — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 19, 2023

Pitch Invader Gets Arrested

Police arrested the Palestine supporter who breached the security to enter the ground. pic.twitter.com/glpqFy7X27 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

