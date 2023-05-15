The race for making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs is getting tenser with each passing game. Technically, nine teams, apart from Delhi Capitals, still stand a chance of making it to the playoffs and with the games coming thick and fast, it would be interesting to note the several developments on the IPL 2023 points table. Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, lead the standings with 16 points and two matches remaining. Following them are Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians--both teams looking good to qualify for the playoffs. At the moment, Lucknow Super Giants hold the fourth place with a one-point lead over RCB at five. Nitish Rana Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Maintaining Slow-over Rate, Watch KKR Captain Involve in Heated Argument With Umpire During IPL 2023 Match Against CSK,

See Updated IPL 2023 Points Table

All eyes 👀 on the 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚! At the end of Match 6️⃣1️⃣ of #TATAIPL 2023, here’s how the Points Table stands! 🙌 Which position is your favourite team on currently? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WWqob5cAA1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)