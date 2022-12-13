Punjab batter Prabhsimran Singh has scored a double century on the opening day of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 against Chandigarh. Being asked to bat first, Punjab openers Abhishek Sharma 100(146) and Prabhsimran Singh 202(278), put up a 250-run opening partnership. The great start from the openers has put Punjab in the driving seat. they are now looking for a 500+ score which can give them an outright win against Chandigarh.

