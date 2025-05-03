Prasidh Krishna was named Man of the Match in the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. The right-arm pacer has been in superb form in IPL 2025 and continued that against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he finished with figures of 2/19 in his four overs, dismissing the dangerous Travis Head for just 20 runs and Heinrich Klaasen for 23. Prasidh Krishna also reclaimed the Purple Cap with his superb performance as he helped Gujarat Titans bounce back to winning ways, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 Runs in IPL 2025; Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna Power GT to One-Sided Victory in Ahmedabad.

Prasidh Krishna Wins Man of the Match

