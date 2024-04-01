‘You will Never Walk Alone’ is a famous slogan of the English Premier League side Liverpool – which has a strong message of togetherness and support for their players and even managers. The slogan was recently used in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 during Delhi Capitals’ match against Chennai Super Kings. The tagline was directed toward DC’s explosive batter and captain Rishabh Pant who missed the 2023 season due to injuries in a horrific car accident. Defying all the odds he made recovery earlier than expected and returned to the IPL 2024 season. Pant received a grand welcome on every ground, but a wholesome moment came while playing their first home match. Fans raised a banner using the Liverpool Anthem showing their support for the DC Captain. Premier League India also shared a pic of the banner and Pant’s workout photo in a Liverpool Jersey applauding his efforts during the tough times. Rishabh Pant Scores His First Half-Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC vs CSK Match.

Post shared by Premier League India

