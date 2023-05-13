Prerak Mankad making full use of his opportunity at number three in the absence of KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda being terribly out of form as he scores his first IPL fifty in just 35 deliveries against SRH at Hyderabad. He has showed that he can be relied on in tough situations.

Prerak Mankad Scores His First Half-Century in IPL

Fifty for Prerak Mankad in the run chase against SRH. One of the most consistent batters in domestics, showing his skill in IPL as well. pic.twitter.com/rvPicl9maX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2023

