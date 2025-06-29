Zimbabwe national cricket team batter Brian Bennett walked out of the crease, retired hurt, during the ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Brian Bennett was struck on his helmet while trying to hook Kwena Maphaka of the South Africa national cricket team in the sixth over of Zimbabwe's first innings. Brian Bennett left the pitch, retired hurt, and was replaced by Prince Masvaure as a concussion substitute. As per the ICC protocols, Brian Bennett will be playing no further role in Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025, as a concussion sub has been used in his place. Brian Bennett scored 19 runs not out off 28 balls. Why is Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Not Part of ICC WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Here's All You Need To Know About Exclusion of ZIM vs SA Matches From Nine Nations Event.

Brian Bennett Retired Hurt on 19*

Brian Bennett retired hurt on 19* after receiving a blow from a Kwena Maphaka delivery at the end of the sixth over. 📝: https://t.co/YuUohXBNdH 📺 https://t.co/iuMTRkQara#ZIMvSA #ExperienceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/yKawkLfPk3 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)