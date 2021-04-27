Prithvi Shaw Becomes Second Youngest Batsman to Complete 1000 IPL Runs!

Prithvi Shaw becomes the Second Youngest Player to reach 1000 runs in the IPL. Keep Going Young Man🤩#Prithvishaw #Shaw #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/3PvOS1Khq7 — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)