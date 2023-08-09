Prithvi Shaw signed up for a stint in County Cricket, to play in the Royal London One-Day Cup in pursuit of his return to India's plans of white-ball selection. He seems to be very focused in it as he scores his maiden century in the competition as he starred with the bat against Somerset, completing his hundred in only 81 deliveries, hitting 14 boundaries and 2 sixes. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 100 Sixes in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023.

Prithvi Shaw Scores His Maiden Century in Royal London One-Day Cup 2023

HUNDRED FOR PRITHVI SHAW. What a return, coming back like a bang, proper box-office stuff batting, he has dominated the bowling and completed hundred from just 81 balls. pic.twitter.com/gQZNTQ1RFQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2023

