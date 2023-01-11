Prithvi Shaw has scored a triple century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Mumbai and Assam. Being asked to bat first, Mumbai got a brilliant start courtesy of their opener, Prithvi Shaw. Shaw started day 2 with an overnight score of 240 and quickly reached the milestone. At the time of filing this, Shaw was batting on 348. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has also reached his hundred.

Prithvi Shaw Slams Triple Hundred

