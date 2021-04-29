Prithvi Shaw Smashes Shivam Mavi for Six Boundaries in One Over!!

#DCStatAttack 👉 Prithvi Shaw becomes the second batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to score six fours in an over in the IPL 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)