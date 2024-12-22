Looking to play for pride, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will clash against each other in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 22. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024-25 match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 11 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi KC Clinch Narrow Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live

It's a battle for pride! #TamilThalaivas take on #BengaluruBulls in an intense showdown! Meanwhile, #HaryanaSteelers defend their top spot against U Mumba, who will fight to secure their playoff spot!#ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE every day from 7:30 PM! 🤼‍♂ #FightForPKLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5yt7vK3mEr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)