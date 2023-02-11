Drop everything and watch this Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 'anthem' by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. The 'singer and musician' has released his own version of PSL 8 song. 'Ye Jo Piara PSL Hai' is the title of unofficial PSL 8 song released by Chahat. The song is going viral on internet for obvious reasons (watch it, to know it!). Meanwhile, the official PSL anthem is yet to be released but it was announced that Asim Azhar, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi will lend their voice for the PSL 2023 anthem and will be produced by Abdullah Siddiqui. PSL 2023, the eighth edition of the T20 league, starts on February 13.

Watch PSL 2023 'Anthem' by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Ye Jo Piara PSL Hai ( Released ) pic.twitter.com/FL7rKsNq7p— Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (@chahat_fateh) February 8, 2023

