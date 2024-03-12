Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed was seen in complete disbelief as Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a cracking delivery which sent Malik's off stump flying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings. Shoaib Malik was not looking in his best form but was able to maintain innings for his team Karachi Kings. The match ended on a very close note as Peshawar Zalmi won the match just by 2 runs to get on top of the PSL 2024 points table. ‘Ghar Se Yahi Seekh Ke Aate Ho…’, Mohammad Amir Gives Fierce Reply After Spectators Chant ‘Fixer Fixer’ During Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)