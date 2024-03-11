The Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir was seen getting angry and gave a fierce reply to fans chanting 'fixer, fixer' while he was making his way to the ground for the PSL 2024 match against Lahore Qalandars. Mohammad Amir can be seen saying, "Ghar se yahi seekh ke aate ho" in the video. Firstly the supporters were chanting the pacer's name only but suddenly one of them started chanting 'fixer' due to which Mohhamad Amir got angry. Quetta Gladiators won the match by six wickets when Mohhamed Wasim Jr smashed the last ball for six to win the match. Mohammed Wasim Jr Slams Shaheen Afridi for Six on Last Ball to Take Quetta Gladiators to PSL 2024 Playoffs, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

