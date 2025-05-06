Punjab Kings are currently training in Dharamsala as they are playing some of their home matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. They have already played a match there and will face off against Delhi Capitals next. Ahead of the match against DC, a few PBKS players like Harpreet Brar and Prabhsimran Singh visited McLeod Ganj in Dharamsala to visit spiritual leader Dalai Lama and seek his blessings to make their resolve stronger. IPL 2025: PBKS Pacer Arshdeep Singh Happy To Extract ‘Movement’ at Dharamsala After 37-Run Win Against LSG.

Punjab Kings Cricketers Visit Dalai Lama

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Kings players arrive to meet Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1qi6gb040c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)