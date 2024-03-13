The IPL 2024 is all set to return with its breathtaking actions starting from March 22. One by one teams are revealing their new jerseys for the season. Punjab Kings are yet to reveal their new jersey for IPL 2024. Ahead of that, a picture of a cutout of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan went viral on social media. The cutout was displayed at Amity University and seen in a video that was recorded when Shikhar Dhawan visited the university for a broadcaster event. Fans anticipated it as the new jersey of PBKS since the jersey had a different design and colour shade from previous season and shared it on social media. Punjab Kings to Unveil New Jersey for IPL 2024 on March 16.

Punjab Kings New Jersey for IPL 2024 Leaked?

Fan Shares Shikhar Dhawan's Cut Out in New Jersey

Punjab Kings Jersey For IPL 2024

Another Fan Shares Picture of the Cutout

Shikhar Dhawan Cutout Spotted in Viral Video

