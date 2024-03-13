The IPL 2024 is all set to return with its breathtaking actions starting from March 22. One by one teams are revealing their new jerseys for the season. Punjab Kings are yet to reveal their new jersey for IPL 2024. Ahead of that, a picture of a cutout of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan went viral on social media. The cutout was displayed at Amity University and seen in a video that was recorded when Shikhar Dhawan visited the university for a broadcaster event. Fans anticipated it as the new jersey of PBKS since the jersey had a different design and colour shade from previous season and shared it on social media. Punjab Kings to Unveil New Jersey for IPL 2024 on March 16.
Punjab Kings New Jersey for IPL 2024 Leaked?
Beautiful jersey @PunjabKingsIPL 😍#punjabkings #pbks #ipl2024 pic.twitter.com/zUtt17ZzVR
— Harpreet singh (@harpree0206) March 11, 2024
Fan Shares Shikhar Dhawan's Cut Out in New Jersey
Punjab kings New Jersey 🔥#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/0f8P1wI3TY
— KrrishnaTweets (@KAakrosh) March 11, 2024
Punjab Kings Jersey For IPL 2024
Punjab Kings Jersey for IPL 2024. What a beauty.😍🥹🤌🏻#IPL2024 #PunjabKings #Dhawan pic.twitter.com/QdJoJE7LXE
— Virattt ( मोदी का परिवार ) (@Virat_TheGod) March 11, 2024
Another Fan Shares Picture of the Cutout
Punjab Kings new jersey for IPL 2024. ❤️❤️🔥🔥#PunjabKings #PBKS #IPL2024 #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Ijiu721zL9
— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) March 11, 2024
Shikhar Dhawan Cutout Spotted in Viral Video
New jersey pic.twitter.com/NOW5I7xqd3
— king 👑( PUNJAB ) (@pardeep67888) March 11, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)