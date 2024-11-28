Second, in the points table, Qatar will meet third-placed Saudi Arabia in match 20 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2024 on Thursday, November 28. The Qatar vs Saudi Arabia match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha and begin at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 matches will not have a live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans can log onto the FanCode app and website to catch live viewing options for the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia contest. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20 World Cup Qualifier

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B is set to light up🔥🏏 Watch as 7 nations battle it out for glory and a step closer to World Cup!



Dates: 19th - 28th November 2024

Venues:

> 🏟️ West End International Cricket Stadium

> 🏟️ UDST Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/wbjcw6y5i3— Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) November 18, 2024

