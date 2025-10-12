The Super 6 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 commences with the Oman national cricket team taking on the Qatar national cricket team in match 1 on Sunday, October 12. The Oman vs QAT T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Oman vs Qatar match on their TV channels in India due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch OMA vs QAT on FanCode, mobile app and website but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). Nepal Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super Six; Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Clinical 5-Wicket Victory Against Japan to Enter Next Round.

Oman vs Qatar New Guinea Live Streaming

🚨 Road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Runs Through Oman – 3️⃣ Spots, 1️⃣ Dream!! 🏆 The journey to the biggest stage in cricket begins in Muscat, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifiers take place from 8th to 17th October at the 📍 Oman Cricket Academy Ground. 🏏… pic.twitter.com/3i7nTyTSJM — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) October 1, 2025

