Pakistan continue the run of their miraculous turnaround as they beat New Zealand in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, Thursday. By qualifying to a final after 13 years, Pakistan has made something possible which looked impossible a few days back. Considering that, immediately after the win was confirmed, fans, ex-cricketers and experts took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the unbelievable achievement, sometimes through funny memes as well.

'Unbeilevable Turnaround'

Pakistan. From on brink of elimination, to qualify first for Final. Top effort from the side. Qudrat ka Nizam aside, excellent stuff they were a stronger bowling side, and it's set it up again. NZ made too many mistakes and are rightly out. 👏 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 9, 2022

'Qudrat ka Nizam'

Pak's chances of qualifying (let alone winning the comp) stood at 3% when they were 43 for 4 v SA, requiring to win that game, Ned beat SA & Pak beat Ban. Less than a week later they're in the final & have won four in a row. I believe I should say 'Qudrat ka Nizzam'. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 9, 2022

'Funny One'

PAKISTAN INTO FINALS pic.twitter.com/mEt2G4h33a — dil dil pakistan 🇵🇰 (@_psychopathhh) November 9, 2022

'Mr Bean changed things for Pakistan'

'TV is intact this time'

PAKISTAN IN THE FINAL !!!! 💚💚💚LETS GO 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 FROM BEING ALMOST KNOCKED OUT TO BEING THE FIRST TEAM GOING TO THE FINAL ALHAMDULILLAH #NZvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wREkcGe2KQ — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 9, 2022

'Dil,Dil Pakistan'

The whole stadium is chanting, DIL DIL Pakistan. #PakvNZ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 9, 2022

