Quinton de Kock pulled off a well-judged catch after removing his helmet to dismiss Riyan Parag in the RR vs KKR clash in Guwahati on March 26. This happened in the eighth over of the first innings when Riyan Parag attempted to deposit a Varun Chakaravarthy delivery into the stands. But inside he did not make the connection he would have wanted and the ball went very high in the air. Quinton de Kock called early for the catch, removed his helmet to have a better view of the ball and grabbed it brilliantly. Riyan Parag had smashed Varun Chakaravarthy for a six earlier in the over and the mystery spinner got his revenge with this. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 200 Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Quinton de Kock's Catch to Dismiss Riyan Parag:

