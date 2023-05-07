Quinton de Kock marked his return to the Lucknow Super Giants' playing XI with a wonderful half-century during his side's match against Gujarat Titans. The South African, who did not have an opportunity to play this year so far, got to this half-century off 31 balls. He hit seven fours and one six en route to this mark. Rashid Khan Pulls Off Sensational Running Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Quinton de Kock Scores Fifty

