Quintin de Kock made himself unavailable for selection shortly after Cricket South Africa issued a statement asking its players to take a knee ahead of their T20 World Cup matches to show solidarity in their stance against racism.

I fear we haven't heard the last of the de Kock issue. I won't be surprised if we don't see him in a Protea shirt again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

Dinesh Karthik

Dropped?

Quinton De Kock was dropped from the side because he didn't want to take the knee in support of Black Live Matters. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 26, 2021

Support For CSA

I am entirely with CSA on this one. And it's a shame that a player like Quinton de Kock finds it so hard to understand & support this movement, if that is indeed the reason for his withdrawal. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/kBUdqJcoMl — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 26, 2021

Assumptions

Cricket South Africa issued a directive about taking the knee. De Kock withdrew after that, citing personal reasons. There is not, to my knowledge, a proved link between the two until 4.10 PM EST. We can, of course, speculate, but let us not conclude based on guesswork. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 26, 2021

