A star in her own right, Radha Yadav showcased brilliant athleticism during IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025, taking a stunning catch to dismiss Amy Jones in the final over of the match. With five needed to win, Jones went for the glory shot off Arundhati Reddy, and holed out at deep mid-wicket, where Radha Yadav drove to pluck out a blinder, much to the jubilation of her teammates and the crowd. Yadav also stood out in the bowling department, claiming one wicket in her four-over quota. England-W Beat India-W by Five Wickets in 5th T20I 2025; Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley Shine For Hosts As Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Complete 3-2 Series Win.

Radha Yadav Takes A Blinder

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛!! 🤯 Radha Yadav takes a stunning catch to dismiss Amy Jones and fuel India's winning chase! 🌟

