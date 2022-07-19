Rahul Dravid showed his fun side as he appeared in a video featuring India team cricketers, on Tuesday, July 19. Posted by Shikhar Dhawan, the Instagram reel features the Team India head coach waving and saying 'Hey' to the fans while dubbing to the tunes of a song that had the same word. Dravid's cameo appearance in this reel became a sensation on Instagram with fans going gaga over the legend's unknown, yet funny side. The video featured others like Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja apart from Dhawan.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

This is How Fans Reacted:

Rahul Dravid gearing up for West Indies series 😂pic.twitter.com/cZrNq3GvjL — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 19, 2022

Head coach Rahul Dravid is in the mood, ready for the West Indies tour. pic.twitter.com/vI8U4DdiMk — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 19, 2022

You just made our day, Rahul Dravid. ❤️ It couldn't be more sweet than this. 😊pic.twitter.com/7rbS9Ua4Yg — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)