Rain has stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica. India have started their first innings well with a half-century partnership and it started pouring hard in the 16th over of the second innings. The umpires felt that play should be stopped as the downpour got quite hard. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Third Indian Bowler To Take 700 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Alzarri Joseph in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Rain Stops Play in Dominica

Rain stopped play. India 66 for 0 with Rohit 28* & Jaiswal 28* in the middle - fantastic batting by the openers. pic.twitter.com/xkPH5bJ1NW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2023

