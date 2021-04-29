Rajasthan Royals Announce Donation of INR 7.5 Crore to Help India in Battle Against COVID-19!!

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst. Complete details 👇#RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021

