Rajasthan Royals (222/2) continue their brilliant run in IPL 2022 as they defeated Delhi Capitals (207/8) by15 runs in match 34 of the competition. It was a sensational display led by Jos Buttler with the bat. The job was then completed by the bowlers.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)