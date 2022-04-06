Rajasthan Royals have suffered a huge blow as pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) due to injury. The pacer suffered had a side strain during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)