Rajasthan Royals have signed Nandre Burger for Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2024 Auction on December 19. The left-arm fast bowler is a rising star in South African cricket and has also made his international debut for the Proteas. He is a good acquisition for the Sanju Samson-led side at the player bidding event in Dubai. IPL 2024 Auction Round-up and Highlights.

Nandre Burger Sold to RR

