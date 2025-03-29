Leading in his first CSK vs RCB IPL match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar excelled as both a leader and batter, helping his franchise beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the first time since 2008. However, Patidar won the hearts of fans post-match, where the RCB captain removed his cap before shaking customary hands with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, giving the former India captain the utmost respect as a junior player. Dhoni played a quick cameo of 16-ball 30, and remained unbeaten as CSK lost their first IPL 2025 match. Check out Patidar's heart-winning viral video below. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Hug Each Other After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win At Chepauk Beating Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Rajat Patidar Shows MS Dhoni Ultimate Respect

The way Rajat Patidar removes his cap to show the respect towards MS Dhoni.🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/xfZyI3L0dI — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) March 29, 2025

