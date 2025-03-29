Indian Premier League's southern rivalry, the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches are primarily famous as they feature the two greats of India national cricket team, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. During the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match, a wonderful moment was captured, which surely will bring joy to many cricket fans. After the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match, which RCB won by 50 runs at Chepauk, Virat Kohli was spotted hugging his former Team India captain MS Dhoni. The two were also seen talking as they were walking outside the ground. RCB Defeat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk in IPL; Rajat Patidar, Bowlers Shine As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Dominant Victory Over Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni After CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match:

Handshake & Hug after the match 🫂🤝 - Mahi-Rat Moment 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y4F6AzygSU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 29, 2025

