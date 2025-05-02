Was Shubman Gill out, or was he not out? Fans were left divided over the third umpire's decision to adjudge Shubman Gill run out during the HGT vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 2. This happened in the last ball of the 13th over when Jos Buttler turned a ball from Zeeshan Ansari onto the leg-side and instantly set off for a single. Shubman Gill responded and tried to slide his bat in, but was way short of his crease with Harshal Patel unleashing a powerful throw and Heinrich Klaasen taking out the stumps. The point of controversy however was whether the stumps were broken by Heinrich Klaasen's hand or the ball and after taking a look at a number of replays from several angles, the third umpire Michael Gough felt that the ball changed direction after hitting the stumps and it was at that time that the bails lit up as well. Shubman Gill was distraught as he had to make his way back to the dressing room, having scored 76 off 38 balls. Sai Sudharsan Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Reach 2000 Runs in T20s, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

'Poor Decision by Umpire'

#GTvSRH It was clearly not ball was passed to the stumps, and klassan hand was touch to stumps. Poor decision by umpire. — Mrushank (@Mrushank8) May 2, 2025

'How Was Shubman Gill Given Out?'

How's Shubman Gill given out? That was gloves dismissing the stumps #GTvSRH #Shubamgill pic.twitter.com/9DWslr8TYg — LIL WAD (@RealLilWad) May 2, 2025

'Best Umpire'

Michael Gough asking for the director to roll through to see if there's a deviation is yet another instance of him showing why he's the best ump in the business. Third time in a row Gill somehow falls short of the ton. Maybe, it's coming in the playoffs... #GTvSRH #IPL2025 — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) May 2, 2025

'It is NOT OUT'

For me it is NOT OUT in Shubman Gill chaos. There was no deviation when ball hit the stump and even bail was not come off with the hit of the ball its only light up when it hits the stumps. Bails came off because of gloves of Klassen. #GTvsSRH #IPL2025 [Sai,Shami,Trending] — Razi Azeem (@RaziAzeem009) May 2, 2025

'Robbery'

Robbery against Gill saab.#GTvSRH — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) May 2, 2025

'Excellent Umpiring'

That is excellent umpiring from Michael Gough to check for the deflection of the ball off the stumps. Any of the Indian clowns in the third umpire’s chair would have said “I can see clear gap between ball and stumps” and given that not out without checking the deflection. #GTvSRH — महादादा (@mahadada) May 2, 2025

Fan Questions Third Umpire's Decision

How's Shubman Gill given out? That was gloves dismissing the stumps #GTvSRH — Calbert (@malthnks) May 2, 2025

'Out or Not Out?'

