Rajasthan Royals picked Ravi Ashwin during the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 5 crore. This simply means that Ashwin will be playing with Jos Buttler. Now, the fans immediately recalled the mankading incident between the two and funny memes flooded social media.

Check out the funny memes below.

Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in the same IPL team. pic.twitter.com/xAbzz5VEGH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2022

1 Team

Here's how they look

Last one

Ashwin and Buttler playing for same team in 2022. pic.twitter.com/MPPA97cLWt — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)