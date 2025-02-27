Ravichandran Ashwin was purchased by Chennai Super Kings in the recent IPL 2025 mega auction. This will be the first time Ashwin will be back playing for CSK since 2015. He started his IPL career in CSK and in a way it is a homecoming for him. As Ashwin joined the CSK pre-season camp ahead of the IPL 2025 season, CSK shared an emotional and nostalgic video as a tribute to him. MS Dhoni Joins CSK Pre-Season Camp: Chennai Super Kings Shares Special Clip With Fans Paying Tribute to Former Captain (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Joins CSK Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

