Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to share a picture of him posing in the new Team India jersey. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year old wrote, "When your daughter says ‘I have never seen you in this jersey appa’ can’t leave her out of the picture. Can you ? @prithinarayanan."

See his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)