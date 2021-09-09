Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to his selection in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad. Ravi Ashwin posted a tweet on social media that spoke about the light at the end of the tunnel. Check it out below:

2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life. Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now.🙏 #t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/O0L3y6OBLl — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 8, 2021

