Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. The Indian great ends as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the showpiece tournament with 187 wickets in 221 matches. The former cricketer played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The ace off-spinner won the IPL with CSK in 2010 and 2011. Ashwin, who was purchased by CSK at the mega auction last year for INR 9.75 crore, played nine of 14 games. Earlier, Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024, during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After announcing his IPL retirement, fans paid tribute on social media. Ravi Ashwin IPL Records: Check Out Ace Spinner's Stats As Former CSK and RR Star Retires From Indian Premier League.

Ravi Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement

An emotional end to a great career 💛#Ashwin#CSKpic.twitter.com/0SmOFoUo6J — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) August 27, 2025

Indian Legend Retires from IPL

R Ashwin retires from all forms of cricket - he will no longer play the IPL. His last game was in yellow, right where he started. pic.twitter.com/XRw0r5JKco — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) August 27, 2025

Thank You, Ravichandran Ashwin

One of the most iconic wickets, thank you for the memories @ashwinravi99! pic.twitter.com/wvdKTKt6eG — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 27, 2025

Happy Retirement Ash

Happy retirement ASH Maxi will miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/93UxS5RA2c — ꜱᴘɪᴅᴇʏツ (@Spidey_RCB) August 27, 2025

Ashwin's Last Wicket in IPL

Last IPL wicket of Ashwin Vaibhav Suryavanshi https://t.co/MhOE1h8DQRpic.twitter.com/8EFR6l3jlK — Cric Gold Alt (@Cricsgoldy1) August 27, 2025

Fans React After Ravi Ashwin Retires

Thank you, Ravichandran Ashwin. I will remember your IPL career as the CSK legend that you still are. One bad/underwhelming season out of 9 seasons won't make me demean or undervalue what you have done for our great franchise. https://t.co/t7x9KZU4jR pic.twitter.com/HFdsIaEc72 — archith (@InswinginMenace) August 27, 2025

