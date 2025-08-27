Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. The Indian great ends as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the showpiece tournament with 187 wickets in 221 matches. The former cricketer played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The ace off-spinner won the IPL with CSK in 2010 and 2011. Ashwin, who was purchased by CSK at the mega auction last year for INR 9.75 crore, played nine of 14 games. Earlier, Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024, during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After announcing his IPL retirement, fans paid tribute on social media. Ravi Ashwin IPL Records: Check Out Ace Spinner's Stats As Former CSK and RR Star Retires From Indian Premier League.

Ravi Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement

Indian Legend Retires from IPL

Thank You, Ravichandran Ashwin

Happy Retirement Ash

Ashwin's Last Wicket in IPL

Fans React After Ravi Ashwin Retires

