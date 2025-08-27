Having already bid international cricket adieu, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well on August 27 via a social media post after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the spinner's future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ashwin last featured in IPL for CSK during the 2025 season, which was an emotional comeback for the spinner, who began his cricketing journey in Chennai and made a mark for himself playing for the MS Dhoni-led franchise in his formative years before becoming a giant for the Indian national cricket team. Ravi Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Ex-India Star Sets Sights on Playing Other T20 Leagues.

The 38-year-old started off his IPL career with CSK and managed to play crucial roles in their 2010 and 2011 title wins, becoming a household name in Chennai. After playing for six long years, Ashwin moved to Rising Pune Supergiant for a single season, before going on to sign for Punjab Kings, where the spinner ended up leading the franchise. A poor season saw Ashwin move to the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, before eventually rejoining CSK for IPL 2025. Fans can check out Ashwin's overall and franchise-wise IPL record.

Ravi Ashwin's Overall Stats in IPL

Ravi Ashwin Matches Runs Average 50s 100s IPL 221 833 13.02 1 0

Ravi Ashwin's Bowling Stats in IPL

Ravi Ashwin Matches Wickets Average 4W 5W IPL 221 187 30.23 1 0

Ravi Ashwin's Franchise-Wise IPL Breakdown

Ravi Ashwin Tenure Matches Runs Wickets Total 2009-2025 187 833 187 CSK 2009-2015, 2025 106 223 97 Rising Pune Supergiant 2016 14 41 10 Punjab Kings 2018-2019 28 144 25 Delhi Capitals 2020-2021 28 81 20 Rajasthan Royals 2022-2024 45 344 35

Ashwin ends his IPL career as the fifth-highest (187) wicket-taker in league history, and managed to take 52 catches in 221 IPL outings. Ashwin's highest-ever IPL bid came during the IPL 2025 Auction, where the CSK purchased the spinner for INR 9.75 Cr. As a captain, Ashwin led the Punjab Kings in IPL 2018 and 2019, leading them to 12 wins out of 28 matches.

During his IPL career, Ashwin is credited as being the first batter to retire out during the 2022 season, and became the topic of a hot debate for 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in the 2019 edition.

