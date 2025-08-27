Legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 27. The great cricketer ends as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the prestigious tournament. In his 16-year-old career, Ashwin won two IPL trophies with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 and 2011. The former cricketer played for CSK, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL. Ashwin scalped 187 wickets in 221 matches. After announcing his retirement, IPL franchises paid tribute to Ashwin. Ravi Ashwin IPL Records: Check Out Ace Spinner's Stats As Former CSK and RR Star Retires From Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings Paid Tribute to Ravi Ashwin

Chepauk’s own. 🦁 The carrom-ball thiruppura-sundaran! ✨ From your first run-ups in Yellove on the dusty tracks of Anbuden to absolute spin domination in the world’s grandest arenas, you’ve given us everything. 💛 You’ve pillared our legacy and made Fortress Chepauk roar like… — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 27, 2025

Happy Retirement Ash

Left us guessing till the very end, just like his carrom ball 🥺 Happy retirement, Ash 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/BtRY7azh8n — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 27, 2025

Rajasthan Royals Shares Heartfelt Message

This game will miss you, Ash Anna 💗 pic.twitter.com/ISHSuwo3qn — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 27, 2025

'IPL Won't be the Same Without You, Ash Anna'

IPL won’t be the same without you, Ash anna 🥹 Wishing you the very best for what’s next! ✨ https://t.co/pBagCzpLyb pic.twitter.com/e3zU7ySPP2 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 27, 2025

