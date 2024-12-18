Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from International cricket on Wednesday, December 18 after the India vs Australia 3rd Test match at Brisbane ended in a draw. Ashwin ended his Test career on a high as he played 107 Test matches and picked 537 wickets. After his retirement, Ashwin received wishes from his current and former teammates. Including them was Mohammed Siraj, who penned down a heartfelt note for his 'Ashwin Bhai'. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Star Indian Cricketer Gives Farewell Speech in Team India Dressing Room After Announcing International Retirement (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Shares Heartfelt Feelings for 'Ashwin Bhai'

From match-winning spells to historic milestones, Ravichandran Ashwin bhai’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Thank you for everything, Ashwin bhai. Here’s to an incredible legacy that will live on forever. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/idZTXCcgCN — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 18, 2024

