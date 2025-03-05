Ravi Shastri made a guest appearance in the India national cricket team dressing room as he presented the best fielder medal to Shreyas Iyer after the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Shreyas Iyer was simply superb on the field and the highlight of that was a sensational direct hit that ran out a well-set Alex Carey on 61, a dismissal that made a big impact as he was batting well at that time. The popular cricketer-turned-commentator, who has been the head coach of the India national cricket team, lauded India for their performance against Australia and presented Shreyas Iyer with the medal. He interacted with the players as well. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Celebrate India’s ‘VIRAT’ Win Over Australia.

Ravi Shastri Presents Shreyas Iyer With India's Fielding Medal

