Mumbai, March 5: India successfully completed the highest-ever run chase against Australia in ICC knockouts to storm into their fifth Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Tuesday. The side continued its flawless performance and delivered a victory that the country could be proud of. Virat Kohli was once again the star of the show and delivered a match-winning knock of 84 to lead his side to a four-wicket victory. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli’s Chase Masterclass Powers India to Final, Knocks Australia Out in Payback for ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak.

Having lost against Australia in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad and the World Test Championships 2022, the Indian fans and former cricketers alike certainly enjoyed the victory and took to social media to celebrate the occasion and praise the team.

Harbhajan Singh Congratulates India Cricket Team

VIRAT win for #TeamIndia ! Indian players consistently displayed talent and perseverance throughout the match. @imVkohli played another fabulous innings. @MdShami11 delivered the crucial wickets. And, what a powerful innings by @klrahul and @hardikpandya7! Above all, a… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2025

Jay Shah Lauds India Cricket Team

Well done to India on qualifying for the #ChampionsTrophy Final to be played on March 9 in Dubai. A great team performance against a quality opponent. pic.twitter.com/vPN56hmOj4 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2025

Aakash Chopra Congratulates India

Sukoon. Thank you, Team India 🇮🇳 #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 4, 2025

India bowled out the Australian batters for 264 courtesy of Mohammed Shami, who took the crucial wickets of opener Cooper Connolly and Steve Smith before wrapping up the batting lineup by dismissing Nathan Ellis. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar hailed India's ‘clinical’ performance and wished the side luck for the upcoming final on March 9. Hardik Pandya's Massive Six During IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Hits Window at Dubai International Stadium, Ball Fielded by ICC Chairman Jay Shah (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India Cricket Team

Clinical performance by Team India. 🇮🇳@MdShami11 set the tone early, and our batters chased with patience… @imVkohli's knock stood out. All the very best for the final. 💙 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2025

Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India Cricket Team

Finals here we come! 🇮🇳🔥 Bowlers did the job with @MdShami11 leading from the front & keeping the Aussies in check. Great partnership between @imVkohli and @ShreyasIyer15 handling the pressure and then @klrahul and @hardikpandya7 taking the game away in the end! One step away… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2025

Wasim Jaffer Lauds India

Virat Kohli after producing another match-winning knock in a big game. Very well played @imVkohli 👏🏻👏🏻 #INDvAUS #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/LK00026urB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2025

Sachin's famous opening partner Virender Sehwag hailed 'King' Kohli and the Indian side for reaching their 3rd ICC final in 15 months.

Virender Sehwag Hails Virat Kohli

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The King shines and we make another ICC world cup finals, 3rd in 15 months. Simply amazing. pic.twitter.com/pgcqtRqyTG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2025

India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is missing out on the tournament after suffering a back injury, had a one-word reaction for his teammates.

Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Team India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes much of India’s recent success comes from their squad depth and said it creates a problem for other countries in white-ball cricket.

Michael Vaughan Lauds India Cricket Team

The problem for the rest of the world in White ball cricket is that India have another team that could play and they are equally as good … the Aussies to push them so close was a great effort with so many missing … It’s India’s trophy for me … #ChampionsTrophy2025 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2025

