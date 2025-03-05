Mumbai, March 5: India successfully completed the highest-ever run chase against Australia in ICC knockouts to storm into their fifth Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Tuesday. The side continued its flawless performance and delivered a victory that the country could be proud of. Virat Kohli was once again the star of the show and delivered a match-winning knock of 84 to lead his side to a four-wicket victory. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli’s Chase Masterclass Powers India to Final, Knocks Australia Out in Payback for ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak.

Having lost against Australia in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad and the World Test Championships 2022, the Indian fans and former cricketers alike certainly enjoyed the victory and took to social media to celebrate the occasion and praise the team.

India bowled out the Australian batters for 264 courtesy of Mohammed Shami, who took the crucial wickets of opener Cooper Connolly and Steve Smith before wrapping up the batting lineup by dismissing Nathan Ellis. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar hailed India's ‘clinical’ performance and wished the side luck for the upcoming final on March 9. Hardik Pandya's Massive Six During IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Hits Window at Dubai International Stadium, Ball Fielded by ICC Chairman Jay Shah (Watch Video).

Sachin's famous opening partner Virender Sehwag hailed 'King' Kohli and the Indian side for reaching their 3rd ICC final in 15 months.

India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is missing out on the tournament after suffering a back injury, had a one-word reaction for his teammates.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes much of India’s recent success comes from their squad depth and said it creates a problem for other countries in white-ball cricket.

